Shough completed 29 of 42 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Raiders. He added 36 rushing yards on his lone carry, but also lost two fumbles.

The second-year QB was dynamic once again, tossing two TDs each to tight ends Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, but protection issues in the absence of left tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) ending up proving costly as all four of the Saints' fourth-quarter possessions ended in turnovers, causing them to squander a 27-22 lead. Shough has thrown eight touchdowns through three games but has also given the ball away six times (three INTs and three lost fumbles), and he'll try to clean up those issues in Week 4 at home against the Falcons.