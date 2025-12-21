Shough completed 32 of 39 pass attempts for 308 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for eight yards in Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets.

Shough posted the first 300-yard passing performance of his NFL career, pushing past his previous career high of 282 passing yards. The highlight of the rookie second-round pick's impressive performance was a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave in the third quarter, as Shough carried the offense with his arm while the Saints played with a depleted backfield. Shough and the Saints will take a three-game winning streak into an eminently winnable Week 17 road game against the Titans.