Saints' Tyler Shough: First NFL action in garbage time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shough failed to complete either of his pass attempts in Sunday's 44-13 loss to Seattle.
Shough got his first taste of the pros when he took over for Spencer Rattler on New Orleans' final drive in garbage time Sunday. The 2025 second-round pick failed to complete either of his pass attempts in the brief outing. This wasn't a changing of the guard, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Shough take over at some point this season if the Saints continue stacking losses under Rattler.
