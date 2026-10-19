Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants. He added 32 yards and a TD on five carries.

While he didn't produce much yardage, Shough kept the Saints' offense humming, connecting with Bryce Lance, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave for scores through the air while adding a one-yard touchdown on the ground in the third quarter. Shough has been playing through a couple broken bones in his non-throwing hand, which could help explain why he has just 242 passing yards over the last two weeks, but the second-year QB showed he can be plenty productive despite the injury. Shough will take a 12:5 TD:INT through six games into a Week 7 tilt against the Steelers in Paris.