Shough exited Sunday's game at Cincinnati and went to the medical tent after landing awkwardly on his right throwing shoulder during a scramble, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The play in question occurred with 13:38 remaining in the third quarter, but Shough toughed out three more snaps before hitting the sideline. At the time of his departure, he was 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while adding four carries for 17 yards. Spencer Rattler took over under center for Shough.