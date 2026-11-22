Shough completed 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears. He added 34 rushing yards on three carries.

Despite the high volume of attempts, Shough couldn't get much going through the air while dealing with a ferocious Chicago pass rush that sacked him six times, including one for a fourth-quarter safety by Montez Sweat. Shough has gone four straight games without producing multiple TDs, posting a 4:3 TD:INT over that stretch while completing 67.3 percent of his passes with a weak 6.3 YPA. The second-year QB will likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 12 if the Saints are going to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.