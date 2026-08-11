Saints' Tyler Shough: Looking more comfortable in Year 2

Shough has looked noticeably more comfortable and in command of the offense entering his second season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

After competing with Spencer Rattler for the starting job last summer as a rookie, Shough has the keys to the offense headed into the 2026 regular season after he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and a 10:6 TD:INT over the second half of last season once he took hold of the job from Rattler. The Saints have since added first-round WR Jordyn Tyson and free-agent pickup Travis Etienne to Shough's arsenal, putting the pieces around him to build on his impressive rookie season. Shough is an upside pick in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. He's got continuity with coach Kellen Moore and is playing in what should be one of the league's fastest-paced offenses.