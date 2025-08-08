Shough took most of the first-team reps Thursday and looked sharp during practice, according to SI.com's Gilberto Manzano.

Reports from Saints training camp suggest Spencer Rattler has gotten more work with the starters this summer, including during a scrimmage this past Sunday. Thursday's practice marks a step in the right direction for Shough, who still has time to make his case for the Week 1 starting job. Saints coach Kellen Moore hasn't announced how he'll divide QB reps during Sunday's preseason opener against Cincinnati.