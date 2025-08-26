Saints' Tyler Shough: Loses QB competition to Rattler
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shough will begin the regular season as the backup to Spencer Rattler, who coach Kellen Moore named the Week 1 starter Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Shough spent the preseason in a prolonged competition with Rattler for the Week 1 starting gig, but at least to begin the regular season, he'll kick off his NFL career in a backup capacity. It may not be long before the rookie second-round pick gets a chance to take the field, though, if Rattler ends up struggling to move the offense consistently.
More News
-
Saints' Tyler Shough: Solid showing in preseason finale•
-
Saints' Tyler Shough: To be second QB up Saturday•
-
Saints' Tyler Shough: Moore mum on Week 1 starter•
-
Saints' Tyler Shough: Modest numbers in preseason start•
-
Saints' Tyler Shough: Will start vs. Jaguars•
-
Saints' Tyler Shough: Mixed results as backup Sunday•