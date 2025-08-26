Shough will begin the regular season as the backup to Spencer Rattler, who coach Kellen Moore named the Week 1 starter Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shough spent the preseason in a prolonged competition with Rattler for the Week 1 starting gig, but at least to begin the regular season, he'll kick off his NFL career in a backup capacity. It may not be long before the rookie second-round pick gets a chance to take the field, though, if Rattler ends up struggling to move the offense consistently.