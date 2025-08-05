Shough played well during Sunday's scrimmage, but Spencer Rattler took far more first-team reps, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

Both QBs have gotten mixed reviews from beat writers in terms of performance, but the reps seem to be shaking out in Rattler's favor lately, as he led five of seven drives with the first-team offense Sunday and was then the first-team QB at the start of the next practice (Tuesday). While Jake Haener has also mixed in with the starters some, coach Kellen Moore's decision ultimately figures to be between Rattler and Shough. Moore recently said he's "close" to deciding on his Week 1 starter.