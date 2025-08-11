Shough completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception with one rushing attempt for three yards in Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Shough entered Sunday's exhibition behind Spencer Rattler (7-11, 53 yards) but wound up producing the preferred stat line while operating the second-string offense. Both inexperienced arms committed a turnover apiece while playing roughly a combined three quarters of action. This is truly shaping up to be a tight competition for the starting gig in New Orleans come Week 1. It wouldn't be surprising to see Shough get the nod under center against the Jaguars next Sunday in order to give both players a fair shake at being evaluated this preseason.