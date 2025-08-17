Shough completed nine of 12 passes for 66 yards in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Jaguars.

Shough got the start but led the Saints to only three points on four first-half drives. Spencer Rattler, who started the team's first preseason game against the Chargers, had 199 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the second half Sunday. The quarterback competition between the 2025 second-round pick Shough and the 2024 fifth-rounder Rattler likely won't be decided until after the Saints' preseason finale against the Broncos on Saturday.