Head coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday that he has not decided on who will be the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After serving as the backup behind Spencer Rattler in the preseason opener against the Chargers, Shough drew the start in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Shough didn't do much to separate himself from Rattler in the quarterback competition, with the former going 9-for-12 on passes for 66 yards against Jacksonville. It's unclear who Moore will go with as the starter for the Saints' preseason finale against the Broncos on Saturday, but that game will be the last opportunity for Shough to win the QB1 job before the start of the regular season.