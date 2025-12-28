Saints' Tyler Shough: Nearly perfect in Week 17 win
Shough completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for six yards in the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New Orleans.
Shough stuck to a tight circle of six targets overall and was once again operating short-handed in his pass-catching corps, considering Mason Tipton (groin) was inactive. Nevertheless, the rookie brought the Saints back from an early 13-0 deficit with the help of 19- and 10-yard touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Kevin Austin, respectively. Shough first two career 300-yard performances have come in the last two games, and he'll aim to close out what has turned into a highly promising rookie season in a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
