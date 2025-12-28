Shough completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for six yards in the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New Orleans.

Shough stuck to a tight circle of six targets overall and was once again operating short-handed in his pass-catching corps, considering Mason Tipton (groin) was inactive. Nevertheless, the rookie brought the Saints back from an early 13-0 deficit with the help of 19- and 10-yard touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Kevin Austin, respectively. Shough first two career 300-yard performances have come in the last two games, and he'll aim to close out what has turned into a highly promising rookie season in a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.