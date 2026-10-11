Shough completed 16 of 25 passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Shough's final line underscores the duress he was under throughout the afternoon from an aggressive Vikings defense, even as he took just one sack. Shough nevertheless was intent on getting ball out quickly, leading to him averaging just 3.8 yards per attempt. The second-year quarterback's pair of interceptions didn't lead to any Minnesota points, but they did saddle Shough with his first multi-INT tally since Week 1. Despite Sunday's stumble, Shough and the rest of his teammates on the offensive side of the ball will have a good opportunity to bounce back in a favorable Week 6 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.