Shough has been playing with two broken bones in his left hand, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shough has been listed with a left hand injury the past two weeks, but its extent wasn't known until Schefter's report Sunday morning. He had his least productive performance of the season last Sunday versus the Vikings' ferocious defense, when he completed 16 of 25 passes for just 96 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Shough will aim to get back on track in Week 6 against a banged-up Giants defensive unit.