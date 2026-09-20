Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 yards and a TD on nine carries in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens.

The second-year QB had a slow start to the contest, but Shough engineered another second-half comeback for the Saints, and this one was actually successful. He hit Chris Olave for a 21-yard TD early in the fourth quarter before just getting across the goal line for a one-yard score inside the final two minutes. Shough has 662 passing yards and a 4:2 TD:INT through two games to begin the season, and he'll take plenty of confidence and momentum into a Week 3 home clash with the Raiders.