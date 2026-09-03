Shough drew positive reviews for his performance during the Saints' final practice of training camp Aug. 26, Grant Chachere of SI.com reports.

Though he didn't play at all in the preseason while the Saints instead opened up more reps for backups Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson, Shough reportedly looked sharp throughout training camp while keeping the New Orleans offense productive. He was able to close out camp on a high note by tossing three touchdown passes during 11-on-11 sessions, and Shough would have had two more had Devaughn Vele secured a one-handed catch in the end zone and had Chris Olave not fumbled near the goal line on another play. New Orleans will be without one of its key playmakers to begin the season in rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), but Shough appeared to build good chemistry with new starting running back Travis Etienne, who was a frequent target of the quarterback during camp practices.