Shough completed 30 of 48 passes for 286 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed twice for five yards in the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Shough's final line was perfectly acceptable from a fantasy standpoint, but Monday night was a case of the numbers being much more aesthetically pleasing than the on-field results. Shough piled up a significant part of his production in the second half -- including a three-yard touchdown pass to DeVaughn Vele with 1:13 remaining -- after the Saints already faced a sizable deficit, as he led a couple of 13-play drives in the fourth quarter when New Orleans was down by 21 and 28 points, respectively. Nevertheless, Shough generated his second interception-less performance of the last three games, and he's up to 1,203 passing yards and a 9:3 TD:INT along with 72 rushing yards and another score heading into a Week 5 home matchup against an aggressive Vikings defense on Sunday.