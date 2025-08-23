Shough completed 12 of 20 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for 20 yards and another score during the Saints' 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday afternoon. He also lost a fumble.

Shough came into the game on the Saints' fourth possession after Spencer Rattler handled the first three drives and led New Orleans to six points. Shough put together an encouraging preseason overall that saw him complete 66.7 percent of his passes while throwing for a touchdown in addition to Saturday's 11-yard scoring scamper early in the fourth quarter that capped off an impressive 12-play, 77-yard march. Consequently, the rookie second-round pick has seemingly done everything he can to make his case over Rattler for the starting quarterback job to open the campaign, and coming days will tell whether or not his efforts were successful.