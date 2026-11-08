Shough was still wearing a glove on his left hand during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, according to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

As Johnson notes, Shough wasn't listed on the Saints' Week 9 injury report, as he was (as a full participant) in Week 7, prior to the team's bye. With no reported reported setbacks, Shough -- who sustained two broken bones in his left (on-throwing) hand Oct. 5 -- is presumably simply protecting his hand until it's 100 percent healed. On the plus side from the QB's perspective as he continues to play through the issue, is that highly-touted rookie WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) -- the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft -- is making his much-awaited regular-season debut for New Orleans.