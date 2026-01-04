Shough completed 23 of 35 passes for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing three times for 34 yards and another score in the Saints' 19-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Shough was able to head into the offseason with yet another encouraging outing, capping off a second half of the season where the 2025 second-round pick cemented himself as the Saints' starter heading into 2026. Shough opened New Orleans' scoring with a one-yard run late in the second quarter, and he went on to add a 16-yard scoring toss with just over a minute remaining that featured a nifty one-handed catch from Ronnie Bell. Shough finished his rookie season having completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and a 10:6 TD:INT while adding a 45-186-3 rushing line across 11 games.