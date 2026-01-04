Saints' Tyler Shough: Strong finish to rookie campaign
Shough completed 23 of 35 passes for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing three times for 34 yards and another score in the Saints' 19-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Shough was able to head into the offseason with yet another encouraging outing, capping off a second half of the season where the 2025 second-round pick cemented himself as the Saints' starter heading into 2026. Shough opened New Orleans' scoring with a one-yard run late in the second quarter, and he went on to add a 16-yard scoring toss with just over a minute remaining that featured a nifty one-handed catch from Ronnie Bell. Shough finished his rookie season having completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and a 10:6 TD:INT while adding a 45-186-3 rushing line across 11 games.
