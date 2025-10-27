Shough completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 128 yards and an interception while gaining 12 yards on three carries in Sunday's 23-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Starter Spencer Rattler was mercifully benched late in the third quarter after committing a pair of turnovers a week after turning the ball over four times against the Bears. Shough didn't fare much better against the Buccaneers, producing an eerily similar stat to Rattler's in an abysmal performance by the Saints' offense as a whole. It is unclear if head coach Kellen Moore will hand the keys to the rookie going forward, but neither Shough nor Rattler should sniff starting lineups in standard formats against the Rams in Week 9.