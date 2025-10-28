Saints head coach Kellen Moore informed Shough that he will replace Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A change at quarterback seemed inevitable after Rattler was benched midway through this past Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers, and the Saints have now officially opted to turn the offense over to Shough, a rookie second-round pick. After falling short in his bid for the starting job during training camp and the preseason, Shough had come on in relief of Rattler in two games through the first eight weeks of the season, completing 17 of 32 passes for 128 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while carrying three times for 12 yards. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, Shough brings ideal size and a strong throwing arm at the position, but he offers less rushing upside and wasn't especially accurate in passer-friendly offenses at Texas Tech and Louisville during his collegiate career. The Saints could look to lean heavily on the Alvin Kamara-led ground attack to help ease the 26-year-old Shough in during his first NFL start.