Saints head coach Kellen Moore informed Shough that he will replace Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A change at quarterback seemed inevitable after Rattler was benched midway through this past Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers. After falling short in his bid for the starting job during training camp and the preseason, Shough, a second-round pick in the 2025 Draft, had come on in relief of Rattler in two games through the first eight weeks of the season, completing 17 of 32 passes for 128 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while adding 12 yards on three carries. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, Shough brings ideal size and a strong throwing arm, but he offers less rushing upside than Rattler and wasn't especially accurate in passer-friendly offenses at Texas Tech and Louisville during his collegiate career. The Saints could look to lean heavily on an Alvin Kamara-led ground attack to help ease the 26-year-old rookie in during his first NFL start.