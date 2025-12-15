Shough completed 24 of 32 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers. He also rushed eight times for 32 yards.

Shough's only touchdown of the game was a clutch one, as he connected with Chris Olave for the game-tying score with 2:29 remaining. The rookie quarterback then guided the Saints into position for Charlie Smyth's game-winning 47-yard field goal, which Shough helped set up by drawing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on a scramble during the Saints' penultimate offensive play. Spencer Rattler came in for the next play while Shough was evaluated on the sideline, but Shough was available to speak to the media after the game, suggesting Shough should be fine to take on the Jets in Week 16.