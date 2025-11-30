Shough completed 26 of 38 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 21-17 defeat against the Dolphins. He also logged six rushes for 18 yards and a fumble.

Shough aired it out again after logging 43 passing attempts in the Week 12 loss to Atlanta. The rookie QB was under fire in the pocket once again, taking four sacks, including a strip sack. Shough had an additional interception that didn't count on his official stat sheet, as it occurred on a two-point conversion attempt that was returned for two points the other way by Miami safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter. Shough also didn't have the support of a consistent rushing attack with Alvin Kamara out after suffering an MCL sprain last week. Across four starts, he has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 235 yards per game and a 5:3 TD-INT ratio. New Orleans will next play versus the Buccaneers in Week 14.