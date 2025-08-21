Shough serve as the No.2 quarterback behind Spencer Rattler during Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shough was outplayed by Rattler during New Orleans' 17-17 preseason tie against Jacksonville on Sunday, in which he got the start but completed just nine of 12 pass attempts for 66 yards across four possessions. While head coach Kellen Moore confirms that the decision to start Rattler on Saturday doesn't indicate that a decision for Week 1 has been made, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Shough will certainly need to perform better versus Denver in order to make his case for opening the regular season under center. Across his two preseason showings combined, the rookie second-round pick has completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception.