Shough completed 35 of 56 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions. He added eight yards on four carries and fumbled twice, losing one of them.

The second-year quarterback struggled in the first half and the Saints were facing a 21-0 deficit early in the third quarter, but Shough turned it on down the stretch as he set new career highs in attempts, completions, passing yards and passing TDs. Coach Kellen Moore gave Shough a chance to win the game in OT rather than tying it with an extra point, but rookie WR Bryce Lance couldn't bring in his throw to the back corner of the end zone for a two-point conversion. Shough will look to reduce his mistakes in Week 2 on the road against the Ravens.