Shough completed 30 of 38 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers. He added seven rushing yards on three carries.

With the Saints' ground game getting absolutely nowhere -- Shough actually led the team in rushing yards -- the second-year QB had to air it out frequently once again, but the volume didn't result in much production. Shough will head into a Week 8 bye averaging 39 pass attempts a game -- the fourth-highest mark in the league behind Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Bryce Young -- to go along with a 13:6 TD:INT and 1,721 passing yards.