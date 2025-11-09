Shough completed 19 of 27 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Panthers.

Making his second career NFL start, the rookie quarterback hit Chris Olave for a 62-yard score in the second quarter and Juwan Johnson for a 30-yard TD in the fourth to secure his first win. It was a much more impressive showing from Shough than in his first start, as he nearly doubled the passing yards total (304) he amassed in his first three appearances with the Saints. The 2025 second-round pick will get a bye next week before facing the Falcons in Week 12.