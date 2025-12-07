Shough completed 13 of 20 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Shough took three sacks and generated the third sub-200-yard tally through the air of his six-game starting tenure, but the rookie signal-caller shined with his work on the ground. Shough recorded the first two rushing scores of his career on 34- and 13-yard runs, the latter play coming with 8:26 remaining in the game and snapping a 17-17 tie. Shough also established a new career high in rushing yardage in the upset victory, and his penchant for keeping the Saints competitive most weeks affords him a reasonably optimistic outlook for a Week 15 home divisional clash against the Panthers.