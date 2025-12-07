Saints' Tyler Shough: Two rushing scores in upset win
Shough completed 13 of 20 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Shough took three sacks and generated the third sub-200-yard tally through the air of his six-game starting tenure, but the rookie signal-caller shined with his work on the ground. Shough recorded the first two rushing scores of his career on 34- and 13-yard runs, the latter play coming with 8:26 remaining in the game and snapping a 17-17 tie. Shough also established a new career high in rushing yardage in the upset victory, and his penchant for keeping the Saints competitive most weeks affords him a reasonably optimistic outlook for a Week 15 home divisional clash against the Panthers.
