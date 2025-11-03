Shough was 15-for-24 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 34-10 defeat to the Rams.

Shough turned in a quiet performance in another dreadful outing for the Saints' offense. New Orleans played from behind in stops and starts for essentially the entire game, as the Rams dominated time of possession 43:53-16:07. Shough showed some promise when he piloted a six-play, 71-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half, but he had only three offensive series in the second half, including a final possession that ended with a fourth-down interception. Shough and the Saints' offense will need to make some significant improvements before their first matchup versus the division-rival Panthers in Week 10 next Sunday.