Saints coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that he plans to start Shough for the remainder of the season, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

That's almost always the case when a team changes QBs, but it doesn't always work out that way. Shough does figure to be given plenty of slack, if only because he's a rookie on a team with poor alternatives. He got his first significant action in a 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 8, subbing in for Spencer Rattler in the third quarter and finishing out the game. Shough didn't look any better than Rattler, completing 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception (plus three carries for 12 yards).