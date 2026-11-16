Shough completed 25 of 35 targets for 187 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers. He added 25 rushing yards on six carries and was charged with a lost fumble.

The second-year QB had more turnovers than TDs for only the second time this season, although his fumble may have been been more Audric Estime's fault, and Shough fell short of 200 passing yards for the third time. Rookie Jordyn Tyson was his top downfield option, catching 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards in a breakout performance, but no other Saint saw more than five targets or hauled in more than three passes. Shough will take a 15:7 TD:INT into a Week 11 clash with the Bears.