Saints' Tyler Shough: Will be backup in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shough will serve as the Saints' backup quarterback for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Shough has gotten some reps with the first-team offense during training camp, but Spencer Rattler will be New Orleans' QB1 for the first exhibition game while Jake Haener operates as the third-string passer. Shough and Rattler are battling to be the Week 1 starter, and the former should have an opportunity to be the starter in at least one of the Saints' three preseason games.
