default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Shough will serve as the Saints' backup quarterback for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shough has gotten some reps with the first-team offense during training camp, but Spencer Rattler will be New Orleans' QB1 for the first exhibition game while Jake Haener operates as the third-string passer. Shough and Rattler are battling to be the Week 1 starter, and the former should have an opportunity to be the starter in at least one of the Saints' three preseason games.

More News