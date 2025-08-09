Shough will serve as the Saints' backup quarterback for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shough has gotten some reps with the first-team offense during training camp, but Spencer Rattler will be New Orleans' QB1 for the first exhibition game while Jake Haener operates as the third-string passer. Shough and Rattler are battling to be the Week 1 starter, and the former should have an opportunity to be the starter in at least one of the Saints' three preseason games.