Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Saturday that Shough will start Sunday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Shough worked as the backup to Spencer Rattler during New Orleans' preseason opener against the Chargers, completing 15 of 22 pass attempts for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but the rookie second-round pick will get a chance to start versus the Jaguars, who will field starters on both offense and defense. A strong showing versus Jacksonville's first-team defense would be significant in bolstering Shough's chances of winning the Week 1 starting job, but it wouldn't be a surprise at all if Moore holds off on making such a decision until after the team's preseason finale against Denver on Saturday, Aug. 23.