Mathieu recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday.
The safety played every single defensive snap for the 11th time in 15 games. Mathieu has recorded 67 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions so far during his second season in New Orleans.
