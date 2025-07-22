Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

A 2013 third-round pick of the Cardinals, Mathieu eventually played for four different teams (also, the Texans, Chiefs and Saints) during his 12-year career, earning first-team All-Pro honors three times and winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City in 2019. Overall, in 180 regular-season games, he had 36 interceptions, which ranked second to only Harrison Smith's 37 at the time of the former's retirement. The Saints likely will move on with Jordan Howden at free safety to begin the 2025 campaign.