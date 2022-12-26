Mathieu recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Browns.

Mathieu had his best outing Saturday in terms of stops dating back to Week 4 of 2017 when he logged 12 tackles, as the veteran safety amassed a game-high 11 stops versus Cleveland, which accounts for his third double-digit tackling performance of his career, as well as his new season high in that department. Mathieu will now look to keep momentum churning and operate in his usual every-down role when the Saints travel to Philadelphia in Week 17.

