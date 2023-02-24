Mathieu agreed Friday to restructure his contract with the Saints, clearing up $4.7 million in 2023 salary cap space, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mathieu posted a career-high 91 tackles (64 solo) while suiting up for all 17 games with New Orleans in 2022, with eight passes defended and three interceptions. The veteran safety heads into his age-31 season with two years left on his deal with the Saints.