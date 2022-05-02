Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mathieu and the Saints are still ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins New Orleans after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
