The Saints re-signed Mathieu on a two-year, $13 million contract Thursday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
The 31-year-old has officially agreed to terms to stay in New Orleans after spending the last two years with the team. Despite a slight drop in his numbers in 2023, Mathieu remained effective, tallying 75 total tackles and nine passes defended, including four interceptions through 17 regular-season contests. Assuming he can avoid injury, the 2013 third-rounder should maintain his every-down role as the Saints' starting free safety in 2024.
