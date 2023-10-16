Mathieu (foot) was marked as a limited participant in the Saints' practice estimate Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Mathieu played sixty defensive snaps in Sunday's loss at the Texans, so the estimate could represent a matter of load management. It will be worth keeping an eye on New Orleans' injury reports Tuesday and Wednesday anyways.
