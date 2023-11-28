Mathieu notched four tackles (three solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Falcons.

Mathieu halted a Falcons drive deep into New Orleans territory by picking off Desmond Ridder at the Saints' one-yard line late in the second quarter. The veteran struck again in the third period, picking off Ridder on a deep pass intended for Van Jefferson. The interceptions were Mathieu's second and third of the campaign, giving him at least three pickoffs in five straight seasons.