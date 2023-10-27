The Saints have ruled Mathieu (foot) questionable to play Sunday versus the Colts.

Mathieu began Week 8 prep with a pair of limited practices, but his outlook was improved by his ability to log a full practice session Friday. The safety was also listed as questionable for last Thursday's loss to Jacksonville, but he played in that game and logged 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Mathieu hasn't missed a regular-season contest since the opening game of Kansas City's 2021 slate, and he appears to have a good chance of extending his streak to 41 straight matchups this coming Sunday.