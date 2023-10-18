Mathieu is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars with a foot injury.
Mathieu was a limited participant in practice all week and is now officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game. With Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) also dealing with an injury, the Saints could find themselves thin at safety if either Mathieu or Johnson doesn't play.
More News
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Limited on Monday practice estimate•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Scores in blowout win•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Five tackles in opener•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Contract restructured•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Posts career campaign in NOLA•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Collects season-high 11 stops•