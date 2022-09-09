Mathieu (illness) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Mathieu popped up on the injury report Friday after not practicing due to an illness. The star safety will have two days to shake the aliment before attempting to make his Saints debut Sunday.
