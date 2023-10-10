Mathieu did not record a tackle but had a pick-six during New Orleans' 34-0 win against the Patriots on Sunday.
Mathieu returned a Mac Jones interception 27-yards in the first quarter to give the Saints their first of four touchdowns of the day. This was the 31-year-old's first touchdown since 2019 and he'll look for another productive week against the Texans on Sunday.
More News
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Five tackles in opener•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Contract restructured•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Posts career campaign in NOLA•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Collects season-high 11 stops•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Solid outing in win•
-
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Seven tackles in loss•