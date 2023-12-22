Mathieu racked up nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Thursday's 30-22 loss to the Rams.

Mathieu is up to 67 tackles (46 solo) to go with eight pass breakups and three interceptions across 15 appearances on the season. The veteran safety remains an every-down starter for the Saints, and he may need to come up big again in order for the team to contain Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense Week 17.